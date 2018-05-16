Voya Financial (VOYA) Stake Lowered by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 492.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 614.4% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 535,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 460,806 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Voya Financial by 36.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $62.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

VOYA stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Voya Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Charles P. Nelson bought 13,900 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $698,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,445.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $45,439.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $472,110.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

