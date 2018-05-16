VolitionRX (VNRX) PT Lowered to $5.00

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its price target dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 141.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of VolitionRX opened at $2.07 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. VolitionRX has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $2.18.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers worldwide. The company develops 39 epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

