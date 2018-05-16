Volaris (VLRS) & Cathay Pacific (CPCAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Volaris (NYSE: VLRS) and Cathay Pacific (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Volaris and Cathay Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volaris -1.63% -4.42% -1.92% Cathay Pacific N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Volaris and Cathay Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volaris $1.26 billion 0.40 -$30.12 million ($0.30) -18.90 Cathay Pacific $12.48 billion 0.54 -$161.52 million N/A N/A

Volaris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cathay Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volaris and Cathay Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volaris 0 3 4 0 2.57 Cathay Pacific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volaris presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.25%. Given Volaris’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Volaris is more favorable than Cathay Pacific.

Volatility and Risk

Volaris has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay Pacific has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cathay Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Volaris does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cathay Pacific beats Volaris on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volaris

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America. The company also offers recruitment and payroll, and merchandising services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also offers airline catering, ground handling, aircraft ramp handling, aircraft engineering, property investment, financial, computer network for interchange of air cargo related information, information processing, laundry and dry cleaning, and food processing and catering services, as well as provides travel reward programs. In addition, the company operates as a travel tour operator, and as an aircraft acquisition and leasing facilitator; and operates cargo terminals. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 202 aircraft serving 181 destinations in 43 countries and territories. The company has strategic agreements with Air New Zealand. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau, Hong Kong.

