Vodafone (VOD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Vodafone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.26 price objective on shares of Vodafone in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Vodafone from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.76.

Get Vodafone alerts:

Vodafone opened at $27.04 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vodafone has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its position in shares of Vodafone by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 25,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vodafone by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vodafone by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,442 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.