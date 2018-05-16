Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (AFB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AFB) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,852 shares during the quarter. Alliance National Municipal Income Fund makes up 1.7% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Alliance National Municipal Income Fund worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 916,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 545,647 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 290,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 81,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund.

