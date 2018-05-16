Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Dr Pepper Snapple Group makes up about 1.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,331,000 after buying an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,023,000 after buying an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the first quarter worth approximately $23,794,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barclays raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group opened at $119.37 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $119.46.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 15.62%. analysts predict that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

