Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes $25.48 Million Position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 215,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,475,000. Dr Pepper Snapple Group makes up about 3.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,528,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,541,000 after buying an additional 1,345,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,680,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,372,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,251,000 after purchasing an additional 867,387 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,431,000 after purchasing an additional 344,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,079,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $129.00 target price on Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays raised Dr Pepper Snapple Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

NYSE:DPS opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $119.46.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 35.49%. equities analysts predict that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

