Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Sells 92,378 Shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works (PBPB)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,378 shares during the period. Potbelly Sandwich Works comprises 1.7% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Potbelly Sandwich Works worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBPB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Potbelly Sandwich Works by 10.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Potbelly Sandwich Works by 28.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 280,835 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly Sandwich Works during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Potbelly Sandwich Works by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Potbelly Sandwich Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,382,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. Potbelly Sandwich Works has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Potbelly Sandwich Works (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.22 million. Potbelly Sandwich Works had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Sandwich Works will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Ewing sold 9,220 shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $121,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 20,000 shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,087 shares of company stock valued at $390,693. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Potbelly Sandwich Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potbelly Sandwich Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

