Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Telenav (TNAV)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,401 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Telenav worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 632,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telenav in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 178,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNAV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Telenav in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In related news, CEO H.P. Jin acquired 20,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $113,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,399,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,173.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Telenav has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative net margin of 58.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 million. analysts expect that Telenav will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

