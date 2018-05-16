Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) vs. Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Head-To-Head Survey

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Vishay Precision Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology $2.60 billion 1.20 -$20.34 million $1.43 15.14 Vishay Precision Group $254.35 million 1.85 $14.34 million $1.14 31.10

Vishay Precision Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vishay Intertechnology. Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vishay Precision Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology 0.20% 15.57% 7.17% Vishay Precision Group 6.48% 9.27% 5.91%

Volatility and Risk

Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vishay Intertechnology pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vishay Precision Group does not pay a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vishay Intertechnology and Vishay Precision Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology 1 1 1 0 2.00 Vishay Precision Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.00%. Vishay Precision Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.09%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than Vishay Precision Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Vishay Precision Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, RF and microwave, high voltage, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pryotechnic initiators/igniters, networks/arrays, dividers, temperature sensors, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, aluminum electrolytic, and energy storage capacitors. The company's semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, power supplies, military/aerospace, and medical industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company's product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scale manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries. The company markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, and independent distributors, as well as directly to end-use customers. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

