Visa (V) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its position in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.9% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 1-year low of $129.92 and a 1-year high of $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 48.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Visa will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.