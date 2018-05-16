Virtusa (VRTU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRTU. Wedbush downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barrington Research set a $55.00 price objective on Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Virtusa to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Virtusa to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of Virtusa traded down $1.10, reaching $47.13, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $48.07.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.44 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that Virtusa will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $614,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $191,348.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,002 shares of company stock worth $6,258,319 in the last 90 days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtusa by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 149,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Virtusa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,045,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Virtusa by 5.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 991,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Virtusa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 905,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Virtusa during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,581,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

