Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.51. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

