Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.14 Million in Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,787,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 182,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Delbert Christensen acquired 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $86,315.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,569.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad Stone acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,283.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,441 shares of company stock valued at $332,576. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group opened at $15.45 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.60 million. analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

