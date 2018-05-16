Vipshop (VIPS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $12.05. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vipshop shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 883208 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on Vipshop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Vipshop from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,069 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

