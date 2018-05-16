Victrex (VCT) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VCT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,320 ($17.91) to GBX 1,380 ($18.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($34.59) price target (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($31.20)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,331.80 ($31.63).

Victrex opened at GBX 2,704 ($36.68) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,826 ($24.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,772 ($37.60).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

