Victrex (VCT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Posted by on May 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

VCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.56) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,650 ($35.95) to GBX 2,800 ($37.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,320 ($17.91) to GBX 1,380 ($18.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($34.59) target price (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($31.20)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,331.80 ($31.63).

Shares of Victrex opened at GBX 2,674 ($36.27) on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,826 ($24.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,772 ($37.60).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply