Victrex (VCT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

VCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.56) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,650 ($35.95) to GBX 2,800 ($37.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,320 ($17.91) to GBX 1,380 ($18.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($34.59) target price (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($31.20)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,331.80 ($31.63).

Shares of Victrex opened at GBX 2,674 ($36.27) on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,826 ($24.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,772 ($37.60).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

