Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,170 Shares of Education Realty Trust Inc. (EDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Education Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Education Realty Trust worth $32,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Education Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Education Realty Trust alerts:

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Education Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Education Realty Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Education Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Education Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Education Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

One of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing, EdR (NYSE:EDR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 85 communities with more than 45,500 beds serving 53 universities in 26 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Education Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Education Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Education Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.