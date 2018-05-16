Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $33.60 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $33,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,057,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,567,000 after buying an additional 179,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened at $68.35 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $68.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. MKM Partners set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.87.

In other news, VP Howard Freedman sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $490,364.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,958 shares in the company, valued at $474,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,626 shares of company stock worth $5,059,409. Insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.