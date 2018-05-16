Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sun Communities (SUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Sun Communities worth $34,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,053,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities opened at $92.47 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.11. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $92.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $193,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

