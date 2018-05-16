Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.24 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCTR. ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

In other news, Director Lawrence Davanzo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Victory Capital opened at $10.18 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

