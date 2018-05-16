Viacom Inc (VIAB) Holdings Reduced by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Viacom makes up about 1.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of Viacom worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viacom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,226,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,616,000 after acquiring an additional 264,076 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Viacom by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Viacom from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Viacom opened at $28.29 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. Viacom Inc has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Viacom Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

