Vertex Energy (VTNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million.

Shares of Vertex Energy traded down $0.09, hitting $0.96, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 8,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,831. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several research firms recently commented on VTNR. ValuEngine raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

