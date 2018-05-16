Versum Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (VSM)

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,850% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

VSM opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.09. Versum Materials has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 459.92%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Versum Materials will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This is a boost from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,128,000 after acquiring an additional 290,001 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,661,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,328 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,937,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 87.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,726,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 14.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after acquiring an additional 97,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

