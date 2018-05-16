Vermillion (VRML) Issues Earnings Results

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 231.37% and a negative net margin of 350.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of Vermillion opened at $1.17 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vermillion has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 2,838,090 shares of Vermillion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,838,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

