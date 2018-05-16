VeriumReserve Market Capitalization Achieves $3.82 Million (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $14,907.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00028741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.01668790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015198 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003584 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00078979 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016382 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,619,934 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

