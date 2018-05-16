Veritone (VERI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Veritone stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. Veritone has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 425.69% and a negative return on equity of 98.44%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Veritone will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter F. Collins purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,912 shares of company stock worth $932,277.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 224,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

