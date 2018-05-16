Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Two Creeks Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,962,000 after acquiring an additional 604,854 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7,626.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 475,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,618,000 after acquiring an additional 469,041 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,724,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,506,000 after acquiring an additional 285,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 796,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,502,000 after acquiring an additional 202,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $105.15.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 64,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $6,719,568.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,014,325.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,068 shares of company stock worth $112,950 and sold 518,830 shares worth $54,153,984. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase raised Verisk Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

