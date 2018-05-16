Verastem (VSTM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Cann reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.18. Verastem has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verastem by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 272,141 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

