Ventas (VTR) Chairman Debra A. Cafaro Sells 30,944 Shares

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,645,601.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 775,111 shares in the company, valued at $41,220,402.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ventas opened at $52.26 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ventas has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). Ventas had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ventas from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,173,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,214,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 2,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,592,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 795,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Ventas by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,170,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,263,000 after acquiring an additional 750,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

