VeChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Billion (VEN)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One VeChain token can currently be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00055214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, COSS, CoinFalcon and Vebitcoin. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $97.42 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003988 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00734074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00146156 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00087674 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016452 BTC.

VeChain Token Profile

VeChain was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,019,148 tokens. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeChain Token Trading

VeChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Lbank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Abucoins, IDEX, Binance, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Stocks.Exchange, CoinFalcon, Coinnest, HitBTC, Qryptos, Kucoin, BigONE, Neraex, Bitbns, Huobi, Liqui, Gate.io, COSS, CoinEx, Livecoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

