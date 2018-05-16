VASCO Data Security International (VDSI) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered VASCO Data Security International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VASCO Data Security International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised VASCO Data Security International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VASCO Data Security International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VDSI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.35 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.32. VASCO Data Security International has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. VASCO Data Security International had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts expect that VASCO Data Security International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 32,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $446,546.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,901,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,061,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 183,068 shares of company stock worth $2,466,083 over the last three months. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VASCO Data Security International by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VASCO Data Security International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VASCO Data Security International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VASCO Data Security International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp purchased a new stake in VASCO Data Security International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VASCO Data Security International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

