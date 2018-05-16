Varex Imaging (VREX) Position Lifted by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Varex Imaging accounts for approximately 2.6% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Varex Imaging worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 194,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 123,263 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging opened at $36.80 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.46.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

