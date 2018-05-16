Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Holdings Lifted by Northern Capital Management LLC

Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF opened at $57.12 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

