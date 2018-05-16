Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after buying an additional 588,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,977,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,325,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,598,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,952,000 after buying an additional 271,435 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,518,000 after buying an additional 203,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,300,000 after buying an additional 106,081 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $249.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $248.54 and a 1 year high of $249.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

