Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Holdings Reduced by Edelman Financial Services LLC

Edelman Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,476,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,572,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Edelman Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edelman Financial Services LLC owned about 1.41% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $413,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 101,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 331,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF opened at $76.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $77.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.