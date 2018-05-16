Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,486,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,152,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF opened at $139.50 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $139.06 and a 52 week high of $139.49.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.