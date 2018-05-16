Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Decreased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 381,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF opened at $45.21 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $45.35.

