Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 432.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Legg Mason Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF opened at $45.21 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

