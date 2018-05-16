Valvoline Inc (VVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of Valvoline traded up $0.14, hitting $20.89, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

