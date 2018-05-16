ValuEngine Upgrades Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) to “Buy”

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCLI. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics opened at $3.93 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $69.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 91,495 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

