ValuEngine Downgrades Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Pernod Ricard opened at $32.90 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantine's, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood.

