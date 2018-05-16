Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Position in Altria (MO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Altria during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Altria during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Altria during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised Altria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.45 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray lifted their target price on Altria from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Altria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

Shares of Altria opened at $54.52 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.65. Altria has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Altria (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Altria had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Altria will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.