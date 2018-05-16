Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

VRX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray set a $13.00 price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs set a $16.00 price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Get Valeant Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International opened at $21.56 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.35. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $22.07.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a positive return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,991.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,121,629 shares of company stock valued at $109,702,487 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 129,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.