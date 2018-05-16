Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX) PT Set at $25.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) has been given a $25.00 price objective by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRX. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

VRX opened at $21.56 on Monday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.35.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals International news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,991.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,121,629 shares of company stock valued at $109,702,487 over the last ninety days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 129,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

