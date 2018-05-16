Vail Resorts (MTN) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $236.23 and a 52 week high of $237.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.57. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $599,502.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan H. Siurek sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $71,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $115,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.67.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

