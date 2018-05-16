US Bancorp DE Has $55.94 Million Stake in Mylan (MYL)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.26% of Mylan worth $55,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony Mauro sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $494,569.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,002.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $309,390.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,034,960. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $43.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.02.

Mylan stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Mylan has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $38.69.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

