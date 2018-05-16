US Bancorp DE Has $45.14 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group (TDG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.28% of TransDigm Group worth $45,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

TransDigm Group opened at $325.39 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $324.12 and a twelve month high of $328.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $933.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.49, for a total transaction of $5,002,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,600 shares of company stock valued at $32,138,637 over the last 90 days. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $337.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

