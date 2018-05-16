US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.26% of Marathon Petroleum worth $88,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 391.2% in the first quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $1,395,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.38 per share, with a total value of $101,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,035.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

