US Bancorp DE Acquires 979 Shares of Ishares Russell Mid Cap (IWP)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ishares Russell Mid Cap (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.59% of Ishares Russell Mid Cap worth $50,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,050,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 799,476 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 628,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,244,000 after acquiring an additional 264,427 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,027,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,931 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 135,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 101,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ishares Russell Mid Cap by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ishares Russell Mid Cap alerts:

Ishares Russell Mid Cap opened at $125.87 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ishares Russell Mid Cap has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $125.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ishares Russell Mid Cap (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Russell Mid Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Russell Mid Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.